Elizabeth A. “Betty” Henner

Hilton: January 19, 2017, age 71. Survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Lee Henner; children, Leanne (Joe) Polvino, Susan (Cory) Mee & Michelle Henner (Dale Marshall); grandchildren, Reilly, McKenna & Grady Mee and Emilee Polvino.

Predeceased by her parents, Donald and Elizabeth Hutchey and brother, Michael Hutchey.

Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Betty’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 10AM at St. Leo the Great Church, Hilton. Interment Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Social Justice Ministry at St. Leo Church.