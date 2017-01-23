- 2017 Winter Community LinkPosted 1 day ago
Jane A. Young
Gates: Saturday, January 21, 2017, at age 87. Predeceased by her husband, Kenneth; brother & sister. Survived by her 5 children: Christopher (Joanne) of SC, Jan Stankivitiz of WI, Beth (Donald) Schmitt, Veronica Wilson, and Karen Young; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Eileen Gibbons of Phoenix, NY, and Kathleen Collins of Brasher Falls, NY; niece, Marie Gibbons of Belgium; nephews, Michael & James Pendergast of CA. Jane was a graduate of Mercy Hospital in Watertown, NY, and was active in nursing in the Rochester area for many years.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Monday, 4-7 PM. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, 9:30 AM at Holy Ghost Church, 220 Coldwater Rd. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church, or to Gates Ambulance.
