- 2017 Winter Community LinkPosted 1 day ago
- Byron-Bergen Bees go global with National Geographic Bee CompetitionsPosted 1 day ago
- ESL announces available scholarships to high school seniorsPosted 1 day ago
- Spencerport School District leader to retirePosted 1 week ago
- NYSCA/PLNYS Preservation Grants availablePosted 1 week ago
- January-February programs at Riga Recreation CenterPosted 3 weeks ago
Nadean S. Young
Chili: Passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2017, at the age of 81. She was a loving wife, mother & grandmother. Predeceased by her loving husband, Norman; sister, Susan Schroy; and mother & father, Paul & Florence Schroy. Survived by her children, Gary and Donald (Gail) Young, Diane Pryor, Lisa Young and her wife Carla Molinari; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; along with a large extended family and many friends.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Tuesday, 6-7 PM, with Funeral Service to follow at 7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Strong Memorial Hospital Palliative Care Program, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14642.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login