Nadean S. Young

By on January 23, 2017

Chili: Passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2017, at the age of 81. She was a loving wife, mother & grandmother. Predeceased by her loving husband, Norman; sister, Susan Schroy; and mother & father, Paul & Florence Schroy. Survived by her children, Gary and Donald (Gail) Young, Diane Pryor, Lisa Young and her wife Carla Molinari; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; along with a large extended family and many friends.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Tuesday, 6-7 PM, with Funeral Service to follow at 7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Strong Memorial Hospital Palliative Care Program, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14642.

