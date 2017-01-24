Dorothy R. Shepanski

Hilton: January 20, 2017, age 90. Predeceased by her husband Paul, grandson Spc. Jason Hasenauer. Survived by children, Kathy (Chet) Edsall, Joe (Elaine), Anne Shepanski (John Littwitz), John (Mary), Jim (Kathy), Judy (Mike) Conway, & Rita (Dan) Hasenauer; sisters, Ruth Goodman, Geraldine Conroy, & Mildred Miller; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to the staff at Cottage Grove.

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday from 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday at St. Leo The Great Church at 10 AM. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Leo Church or charity of choice.