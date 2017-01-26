M. Noel Myers

Brockport: January 25, 2017, age 92. Predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Raymond “Mickey” Myers; son, Terrence Myers; parents, William and Mae Connors; and brother, Bill Connors. Survived by her sons, Michael (Susan) and Richard; beloved granddaughter, Caitlin (Scott) Rudlosky, sisters-in-law, Patricia Myers and Joyce Connors; and many nieces and nephews.

Noel received her Nursing degree from Highland Hospital in 1945 and was a registered nurse at Lakeside Memorial Hospital, General Electric, and the SUNY Brockport Health Center during her 40+ year career. She was actively involved in many parish and community groups and organizations including the Catholic Daughters, Seymour Library, Brockport History Club, and Elderberry’s and volunteered many hours at the Morgan-Manning House and Strong Museum. She was a lifelong doll collector and proud member of the Margaret Woodbury Strong Doll Study Club.

Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday January 28th at 11:30 AM at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 152 Main Street, Brockport. Donations in Noel’s memory may be directed to the Seymour Library in Brockport. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Fowler Funeral Home Inc.