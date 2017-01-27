- 2017 Winter Community LinkPosted 5 days ago
Anne Margaret (Secours) Murty
Chili: Passed away unexpectedly on January 24, 2017 at age 52.
Predeceased by her mother Molleen Secours. She is survived by her husband Jack Murty of 30 years, children: Brittany (Greg) Semrau, Shawn (Nikki) Murty, Kirsten (Jon) Murty, grandchildren: Lucas and a second shortly expected grandson, father: David (Mary) Secours, siblings: Cathy (Bob) Lacy, Karen (David) Pickering, Molly Ellen Secours, Mike (Mary) Secours and many loving in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Family & friends may call at Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home Friday (TODAY), January 27th from 4-7pm. Funeral Mass at St. Monica Church, 831 Genesee St., Saturday January 28th at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
