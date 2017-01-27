Don't miss
- 2017 Winter Community LinkPosted 5 days ago
- Byron-Bergen Bees go global with National Geographic Bee CompetitionsPosted 5 days ago
- ESL announces available scholarships to high school seniorsPosted 5 days ago
- Spencerport School District leader to retirePosted 2 weeks ago
- NYSCA/PLNYS Preservation Grants availablePosted 2 weeks ago
- January-February programs at Riga Recreation CenterPosted 4 weeks ago
David K. Goodnight
By Admin on January 27, 2017
Clarkson: Jan. 25, 2017. David Goodnight, 78. Survived by his devoted wife, Rosemary; his daughters, Kelly and Kym Goodnight. Dave was a Kodak retiree and a U.S. Army Paratrooper Veteran.
Friends are invited to call SUN. 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where a Service will be held at 7PM after calling. Those wishing may contribute to Brockport High School Athletics Dept. in his memory.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login