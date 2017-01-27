Frederick Andrew Porter III

Brockport: Died peacefully, Sunday January 22, 2017 in his family home, at the age of 34, after a long illness. He is survived by his loving parents Fred Porter and Kit Schlageter, his brother Jesse (Mercedes Simpson), his sister Kate, dear friend Ali Morabito, aunts and uncles; Barbara McClellan, Dan Porter, Ann (Jay) Dahlheim, Liz (Scott) Banner, cousins; Gregory, Jessica, James, Samuel and Will; several great aunts, great uncles, and many dear friends.

Porter had a lively wit and a sharp intelligence. He had a natural proclivity for information technologies, and was perhaps the best hugger in Brockport. Always there to brighten your day, even if his own was dark. He was known to the podcast community as Doktor P. and was the leader of the Lost Cosmonauts – Seamus and The German. He will be sorely missed by family, as well as the many familiar faces at C&S Saloon, Stoneyard Brewing Company and anyone not looking to be offended on the internet.

Family will receive friends on Saturday January 28th from 1-4 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. In honor of Porter, please consider a donation to the Golisano’s Children’s Hospital.