Joyce Smith

Holley: Smith, Joyce (Frey) went home to be with the Lord January 9, 2017 at age 89. She is survived by her loving husband, Walden Smith, and daughters Majel (George) Legters and Holly (Jim) Ritchie; grandsons Richard Legters, Gregg (Kate) Legters, Eric (Amanda) Ritchie, and granddaughters Elizabeth Legters and Irina Ritchie.

Joyce was married to Walden for almost 69 years, having met at college in Bowling Green, Ohio. They lived in Jamestown, NY for 48 years and then moved to Holley where they resided for 22 years. While living in Jamestown, Joyce was an elementary teacher at Clymer Central School and retired in 1986. They were active members of Grace Baptist Church for a number of years once they moved to this area. Joyce spent her final years first at the Brookdale Emeritus at the Landing in Brockport and then at Lakeside Beikirch Care Center.

A memorial service will be held in Joyce’s honor on Friday, February 3, 7:00 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 5220 Lake Rd. South, Brockport. Donations in her honor may be made to Grace Baptist Church in Brockport.