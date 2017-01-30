- Gates Chili Chamber to hold State of the TownsPosted 1 day ago
- Holley senior wins football honorsPosted 1 day ago
- 2017 Winter Community LinkPosted 1 week ago
- Byron-Bergen Bees go global with National Geographic Bee CompetitionsPosted 1 week ago
- ESL announces available scholarships to high school seniorsPosted 1 week ago
- Spencerport School District leader to retirePosted 2 weeks ago
- NYSCA/PLNYS Preservation Grants availablePosted 2 weeks ago
- January-February programs at Riga Recreation CenterPosted 4 weeks ago
Helen V. Mosher
Brockport: Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at the age of 96. Predeceased by her husband Arthur Mosher. She is survived by her children Bruce (Elaine) Mosher, Wayne (Gail) Mosher and Ginny (Bruce) Spielman, 7 grandchildren Byran (Susan) Mosher, Derek (Beth) Mosher, Jeffrey Mosher, Morgan (Jessica) Mosher, Abby (Tyler) Spielman, Dana (David) Kleine, 5 great-grandchildren Chase, Cheyne and Zachary Mosher, Katie and Christian Kleine, brother Gene Walker, several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on April 22nd in the First Baptist Church of Brockport. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Fowler Funeral Home, Inc.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login