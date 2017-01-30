Helen V. Mosher

Brockport: Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at the age of 96. Predeceased by her husband Arthur Mosher. She is survived by her children Bruce (Elaine) Mosher, Wayne (Gail) Mosher and Ginny (Bruce) Spielman, 7 grandchildren Byran (Susan) Mosher, Derek (Beth) Mosher, Jeffrey Mosher, Morgan (Jessica) Mosher, Abby (Tyler) Spielman, Dana (David) Kleine, 5 great-grandchildren Chase, Cheyne and Zachary Mosher, Katie and Christian Kleine, brother Gene Walker, several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on April 22nd in the First Baptist Church of Brockport. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Fowler Funeral Home, Inc.