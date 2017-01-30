Irene T. McLeod

North Chili, NY: On January 25, 2017, age 85 passed away after a brief illness. Predeceased by her husband, Roderick J. Beloved mother of 2 sons, Rod & Richard (Nancy); 1 daughter, Renee McLeod; sister, Marie Donnell; 3 grandchildren, Cameron, Autumn (Ron Madalena) & Clinton; 1 great-grandson, Vincent Madalena; and many cousins & extended family. Heaven welcomed an angel today.

Private Services.