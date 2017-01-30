Don't miss
Joseph M. Madden
By Admin on January 30, 2017
Greece, NY: On January 22, 2017. Predeceased by his father, Joseph L.. He is survived by his mother, Jacqueline; 2 sisters, Lorianne Madden Gill, Michelle Madden; several nieces & nephews.
Private Services at convenience of family.
