Josephine M. Burgio
By Admin on January 30, 2017
Hilton: On January 27, 2017, age 90. Predeceased by Salvatore, her loving husband of 62 years. Survived by her daughter, Jean (Gary) Horwitz; sons, James (Phyllis) Burgio and Steven (Dawn) Burgio; several grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
Friends may call Tuesday from 10:00-11:30 AM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton and are invited to her Funeral Mass at NOON at St. Leo the Great Church, Hilton. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to Alzheimer’s Association in her memory.
