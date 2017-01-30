- Gates Chili Chamber to hold State of the TownsPosted 1 day ago
Kimberly S. Brown
Greece, NY: On January 22, 2017. Predeceased by her mother, Joyce Lee Meli (Wydnyk). She is survived by her devoted husband, Steven A. of 27 years; loving daughter, Ashley D. (Brown) DiSano; father, George A. Vallasi; beautiful granddaughter, Elena Joyce DiSano. Kim had an extraordinary passion to live her life, not just exist in life. She had a love for the arts, music, animals, nature, cooking and just being with family. Kim will be very deeply missed and her self sacrificing devotion and loyalty to those she loved or touched will forever and always be remembered.
Private celebration of life service will be held at the convenience of the family.
