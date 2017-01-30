- Gates Chili Chamber to hold State of the TownsPosted 1 day ago
- Holley senior wins football honorsPosted 1 day ago
- 2017 Winter Community LinkPosted 1 week ago
- Byron-Bergen Bees go global with National Geographic Bee CompetitionsPosted 1 week ago
- ESL announces available scholarships to high school seniorsPosted 1 week ago
- Spencerport School District leader to retirePosted 2 weeks ago
- NYSCA/PLNYS Preservation Grants availablePosted 2 weeks ago
- January-February programs at Riga Recreation CenterPosted 4 weeks ago
Richard D. Marsden
Hamlin: Suddenly, Jan. 25, 2017, in Vero Beach, FL. Survived by his devoted wife, Nancy; brother, George (Kay) Marsden; sisters, Ann Hollop and Marion Hennessey; his father-in-law, Richard Applin; several nieces & nephews; and many friends. Predeceased by parents, Dr. George & Marion Marsden; and brother, Lawrence.
Richard was an Army Veteran and retired as District Executive of Boy Scouts of America.
Friends are invited to call WED., 4-7 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton. Funeral Mass, THURS. at 10 AM at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Hamlin. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Dansville. Those wishing may contribute to his Church in his memory.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login