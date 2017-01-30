Richard D. Marsden

Hamlin: Suddenly, Jan. 25, 2017, in Vero Beach, FL. Survived by his devoted wife, Nancy; brother, George (Kay) Marsden; sisters, Ann Hollop and Marion Hennessey; his father-in-law, Richard Applin; several nieces & nephews; and many friends. Predeceased by parents, Dr. George & Marion Marsden; and brother, Lawrence.

Richard was an Army Veteran and retired as District Executive of Boy Scouts of America.

Friends are invited to call WED., 4-7 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton. Funeral Mass, THURS. at 10 AM at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Hamlin. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Dansville. Those wishing may contribute to his Church in his memory.