Jean L. Becker

N. Greece: Jan. 27, 2017. Jean Becker in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband, William J. Becker; her parents, Elvin & Esther Remley; brothers, Edward, Herbert, Lee & Carl Remley; her son-in-law, Larry Wetzel. Survived by her children, John (Wendy) Becker of Kendall, Tom (Pam) Becker of NC & Linda Wetzel of Rochester; 7 granddaughters, Sarah (Nelson) Williams of Albion, Katie (Daniel) Huber of Germany, Emily (Martin) Schmitt of Arcadia, Erica (Eric) Yingling of Pittsburgh, Lauren (Steven) Wetzel of Syracuse, Jill (Rick) DiGiuseppe of NJ & Sharon (Kevin) Becker of NC; along with 5 great grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters, Lois Rhinard-Stere of Bloomsburg, PA, & Mary Jones of Buffalo, WY; sisters-in-law, Marian, Carolyn & Betty Remley all of Benton, PA; many cousins, nieces, nephews & friends.

Friends are invited to call THURS. 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton. Funeral Service will be held FRI. at 11 AM at Parma-Greece United Church of Christ, Manitou Road. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Parma-Greece UCC, 1211 Manitou Rd., Hilton. Interment, Beechwood Cemetery in West Kendall.