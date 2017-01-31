Joan S. Trenholm

Hilton: January 28, 2017. Joan Trenholm, 86. Predeceased by her husband, Horace, 2003. Survived by her children, W. Curtiss & Scott Trenholm and Kimberly Trenholm; grandchildren, Jennifer, Melissa & Michael Trenholm; 2 great-granddaughters; her Longtime Best Friend, Dory Mault. She was a member of ETOLEAH Chapter Order of Eastern Star.

Friends are invited to call THURS. 10-11 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton where a Service will be held at 11 after calling followed by Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to Kathleen Ann Tenny Cat Shelter in Joan’s memory.