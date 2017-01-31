- Gates Chili Chamber to hold State of the TownsPosted 2 days ago
- Holley senior wins football honorsPosted 2 days ago
- 2017 Winter Community LinkPosted 1 week ago
- Byron-Bergen Bees go global with National Geographic Bee CompetitionsPosted 1 week ago
- ESL announces available scholarships to high school seniorsPosted 1 week ago
- Spencerport School District leader to retirePosted 2 weeks ago
- NYSCA/PLNYS Preservation Grants availablePosted 2 weeks ago
- January-February programs at Riga Recreation CenterPosted 4 weeks ago
Joan S. Trenholm
Hilton: January 28, 2017. Joan Trenholm, 86. Predeceased by her husband, Horace, 2003. Survived by her children, W. Curtiss & Scott Trenholm and Kimberly Trenholm; grandchildren, Jennifer, Melissa & Michael Trenholm; 2 great-granddaughters; her Longtime Best Friend, Dory Mault. She was a member of ETOLEAH Chapter Order of Eastern Star.
Friends are invited to call THURS. 10-11 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton where a Service will be held at 11 after calling followed by Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to Kathleen Ann Tenny Cat Shelter in Joan’s memory.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login