- Gates Chili Chamber to hold State of the TownsPosted 4 days ago
- Holley senior wins football honorsPosted 4 days ago
- 2017 Winter Community LinkPosted 2 weeks ago
- Byron-Bergen Bees go global with National Geographic Bee CompetitionsPosted 2 weeks ago
- ESL announces available scholarships to high school seniorsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Spencerport School District leader to retirePosted 2 weeks ago
- NYSCA/PLNYS Preservation Grants availablePosted 2 weeks ago
- January-February programs at Riga Recreation CenterPosted 1 month ago
Irene Bertsch
Spencerport: Irene Bertsch, peacefully on January 27 2017 at age 90, predeceased by her husband Al; son, Brad; brothers and sister. Irene is survived by her daughter; Karen Cullen Bertsch; 2 sisters, Julia Bayer and Monica Webster; loving niece Roxanne Webster; her daughter, Julianne Webster; along with other nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to ALS Association, Gift Processing Center , PO Box 6051 Albert Lea, MN 56007 or the American Cancer Society , PO Box 7 E. Syracuse NY 13057 in Irene’s memory. To light a candle of remembrance please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com
No prior visitation. Irene’s Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 4, 12 noon at St John The Evangelist Church, 55 Martha Street. Spencerport, NY. Private Interment.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login