Spencerport: Irene Bertsch, peacefully on January 27 2017 at age 90, predeceased by her husband Al; son, Brad; brothers and sister. Irene is survived by her daughter; Karen Cullen Bertsch; 2 sisters, Julia Bayer and Monica Webster; loving niece Roxanne Webster; her daughter, Julianne Webster; along with other nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to ALS Association, Gift Processing Center , PO Box 6051 Albert Lea, MN 56007 or the American Cancer Society , PO Box 7 E. Syracuse NY 13057 in Irene’s memory. To light a candle of remembrance please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com

No prior visitation. Irene’s Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 4, 12 noon at St John The Evangelist Church, 55 Martha Street. Spencerport, NY. Private Interment.