Kenneth Slobbe

Spencerport: February 1, 2017 at age 80. Predeceased by his wife, Rita Slobbe, sister, Arline Lawson. Ken is survived by his children, Lori Reimherr, Lynn (Scott) Brown; grandchildren, Shawna Reimherr, Dylan Brown, Madison Brown; brother, James Slobbe; several nieces & nephews. To light a candle of remembrance, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com. Ken’s visitation will be Saturday, February 4 from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm followed by his funeral service at 1:00 pm both at the funeral home, 15 West Avenue, Spencerport. Interment in Fairfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please give the gift of life by donating blood and platelets to your local blood bank.