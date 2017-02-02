- Gates Chili Chamber to hold State of the TownsPosted 4 days ago
- Holley senior wins football honorsPosted 4 days ago
- 2017 Winter Community LinkPosted 2 weeks ago
- Byron-Bergen Bees go global with National Geographic Bee CompetitionsPosted 2 weeks ago
- ESL announces available scholarships to high school seniorsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Spencerport School District leader to retirePosted 2 weeks ago
- NYSCA/PLNYS Preservation Grants availablePosted 2 weeks ago
- January-February programs at Riga Recreation CenterPosted 1 month ago
Kenneth Slobbe
Spencerport: February 1, 2017 at age 80. Predeceased by his wife, Rita Slobbe, sister, Arline Lawson. Ken is survived by his children, Lori Reimherr, Lynn (Scott) Brown; grandchildren, Shawna Reimherr, Dylan Brown, Madison Brown; brother, James Slobbe; several nieces & nephews. To light a candle of remembrance, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com. Ken’s visitation will be Saturday, February 4 from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm followed by his funeral service at 1:00 pm both at the funeral home, 15 West Avenue, Spencerport. Interment in Fairfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please give the gift of life by donating blood and platelets to your local blood bank.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login