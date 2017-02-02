Michael J. Paduchak

Kendall: Age 91, 1/31/2017. Predeceased by wife Marcia. Survived by children: John (Andrea) Paduchak, Nadine (Mike) Hanlon, and 4 grandchildren: Marie, Nickolai, Marisa and Michela.

Visitation: Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 State Route 31-Holley, FRIDAY 4-8. Family and friends, please meet at St. Mary’s Church-Holley, SATURDAY 1 p.m. for Mike’s Mass of Christian Burial. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials: Kendall Fire Dept., 1879 Kendall Rd., Kendall, NY 14476 or NY State Veterans Home, 220 Richmond Ave., Batavia, NY 14020. To share a special memory of Mike, visit: www.christophermitchell.com.