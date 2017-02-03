Don't miss
Marjorie Cochrane
By Admin on February 3, 2017
Hilton: On February 1, 2017. She is survived by her husband, Michael; her children, Susan (Douglas) Jones, Nancy Klein & Thomas (Lisa) Cochrane; 5 grandchildren,
Friends may call Monday, February 6th from 5-7PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where her Prayer Service will be held at 6:30PM. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Autism Up in her memory. Interment Parma Union Cemetery.
