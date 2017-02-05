- Resurfacing of Lake Ontario State Parkway planned for this summerPosted 16 hours ago
Flora L. Baker
Holley: Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the age of 85.
Predeceased by her husband John Earl Baker. Survived by her children, Connie Baker, Betty Lou Sadowski, Brenda (Michael) Sofia, Terri (Darius) Moyer, Jody (Bob) Meringlo, John (Linda) Baker, many grand and great-grandchildren, sisters Louise Little, Betty Butler, many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 11th, 2017 from 1pm to 3pm, followed immediately by a service at the Calvary Chapel, 2407 S. Union Street, Spencerport, NY 14559. Those wishing may contribute to any Cancer Organization of your choice in Flora’s memory. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Fowler Funeral Home, Inc.
