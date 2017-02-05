Don't miss
- Resurfacing of Lake Ontario State Parkway planned for this summerPosted 16 hours ago
- GCC time capsule seeking submissionsPosted 17 hours ago
- Rangers hockey wins third straightPosted 17 hours ago
- Gates Chili Chamber to hold State of the TownsPosted 1 week ago
- Holley senior wins football honorsPosted 1 week ago
- 2017 Winter Community LinkPosted 2 weeks ago
- Byron-Bergen Bees go global with National Geographic Bee CompetitionsPosted 2 weeks ago
- ESL announces available scholarships to high school seniorsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Spencerport School District leader to retirePosted 3 weeks ago
- January-February programs at Riga Recreation CenterPosted 1 month ago
Irene H. Burley
By Admin on February 5, 2017
Hamlin: Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at the age of 91. Predeceased by her husbands, Frank Roe and Raymond Burley; her daughter, Terry Badge; son, Frank Roe; and granddaughter Laurie Ward. She is survived by her children, Bonnie (Roger) Luce, Peggy Charles, Timothy Roe, Donald Green and Donna Green (Ron); 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Tuesday, February 7 at 5PM at the Fowler Funeral Home, Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login