Joanne M. Holler
By Admin on February 5, 2017
LeRoy: Friday, February 3, 2017. Predeceased by her parents, John and Doris Scanlan; brother, Jimmy Scanlan. Survived by her daughter, Amy (Greg) Bender; Nana to Ella, Carson and Nora and loving friend, Maura Phillips.
Private Service and Interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Monroe Veterinary Hope Foundation or Children’s Tumor Foundation.
