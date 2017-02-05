Marilyn Elizabeth (Lester) Losee

Age 93, a lifelong resident of Brockport, NY, and most recently resided at Country Meadows (Bridgeville, PA), on January 28, 2017. Preceded in death by her husband Boyd J. Losee; her parents Nat O. and Helen (Conway) Lester; and her brother Nat O. “Bud” Lester, Jr.; loving mother of Lynne (Sid) McAllister and Wendy (Nick) Kuzy; proud grandmother of Scott (Christine) McAllister, Tim (Angela) McAllister, Brian Short, Drew (Britney) Short and Aaron Short and great grandmother of Sophia, Melina, Niko, Arianna, Conner, Ethan, Liam and Zoey.

Marilyn was an elementary school teacher, a member of the Catholic Daughters and a former Girl Scout troop leader. She enjoyed many years of travel and camping with the Coachman Owners Association. Her favorite place in the world was her cottage on Lake Ontario; her family will cherish their memories of summers spent there with her.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on February 1 at Holy Child Parish, Bridgeville, PA. Arrangements entrusted to the Warchol Funeral Home Inc. (412.221.3333). In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com