Holley: Americo P. “Chipper” Gifaldi, age 93 of Holley, died after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family on 2/4/2017 in Strong Memorial Hospital. He was born 8/30/1923 in Holley to Giovanni and Angeline (Sabella) Gifaldi and lived in this area all his life. Chipper was a United States Army Veteran of WWII, serving in the European Theatre of Operations. In addition to being a life-member of the American Legion and the VFW, he was also a life-long parishioner of St. Mary’s R.C. Church, a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society, The Holy Name Society, and served as a scoutmaster for Troop 24 in Holley. Chipper was a former Town of Murray Assessor, a volunteer at the Villages of Orleans, The Landing in Brockport, and a long-time Committeeman for the Democratic Party of Orleans County. He was a carpenter by profession, and worked at Delco Products for many years. He loved fishing, ice fishing, the NY Yankees, and was a home-made wine, cider and sausage enthusiast.

Mr. Gifaldi was predeceased by his wife: Angeline, his brother: Patrick, and his sisters: Edith Charles, Grace Cook, Josephine Schulte, Angeline Lusk and Mary Mignano. He is survived by his sons: David (Marita) Gifaldi of Holley, Mark Gifaldi of FL, Paul (Lynn) Gifaldi of Holley, his sister: Sally Rytlewski of Albion, 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 State Route 31-Holley, THURSDAY 4-7 p.m. Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Mary’s R.C. Church for Chipper’s Mass of Christian Burial FRIDAY at 10 a.m. followed by Military Honors and a luncheon. Interment will be in the Spring in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Honor Flight Rochester, P.O. Box 23581, Rochester, NY, 14692. To share a special memory of Chipper, please visit: www.christophermitchell.com