Bryce D. Hollister
Spencerport: February 4, 2017, age 73 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Survived by his wife, Judith; daughter, Stacy Hollister (Denise Brooks) and son, Dave Hollister (Bill Woodard); brothers, Floyd (Ellen), Jack (Andora) Hollister; sister-in-law, Carol (Dennis) Connor; 2 grandchildren, Laura & Daniel Wieme; several nieces and nephews; and companion, Mojo.
Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Aurora House, 2495 S. Union St., Spencerport, NY 14559. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc., Hilton.
