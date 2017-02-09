Henry R. Hertzlin

Greece: February 8, 2017, age 96. Predeceased by his daughter, Mary Mancini and brother, Raymond. Survived by wife of 69 years, Lily; children, Paul (Laurie), Peter (Connie), Roseanne Hertzlin & Annette (Rhinehardt) Lockamyeir; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call Sunday 2-5 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. His Funeral Service will take place Monday at Calvary Chapel of Greece, 85 Kuhn Rd., 10:30AM. Interment Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Calvary Chapel for Missionary Rebecca Mancini, his granddaughter.