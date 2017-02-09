Holley: Michael Giglio, 79, died February 8, 2017 at Unity Hospital.

He was born May 4, 1937 in Rochester, NY a son of the late Dominic and Nancy Giglio. Michael served in the United States Army from October 12, 1960 and was honorably discharged on September 19, 1962. He retired from Eastman Kodak Company in 1992. Michael was a member of Jewell Buckman Post 529 American Legion and served as Post Commander, Corporation President and was Past Commander of the Orleans County American Legion. He was a Life Member of the Veteran of foreign Wars, Post 202. Michael was a member of the Clarendon Historical Society and the Murray Holley Historical Society.

In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by his Father-in-law and Mother-in-law, Joseph and Bernice Buelte: brothers, Carl Nick Migliore and Ralph Migliore; sister-in-law, Lena Giglio.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Patricia; brothers, Frank (Janice) Giglio, Joseph (Barbara) Giglio, Anthony Giglio and John Fred (Josie) Migliore; special nieces, Kathryn Nielsen and Cheryl Sears; several nephews and nieces, grand nephews and nieces and great-grand-nieces.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 Route 31, Holley, Friday February 10, from 1:00 to 3:00, followed by Michael’s Funeral Service at the funeral home at 3:00pm.

Interment will be in the spring at Hillside Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be mad to the Clarendon Historical Society- Chapel Fund, P.O. Box 145, Clarendon, NY 14429.

The family wishes to thank the staff at The Villages of Orleans for the excellent care Michael received while living there.

To share a special memory of Michael, please visit www.christophermitchell.com.