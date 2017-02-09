- Resurfacing of Lake Ontario State Parkway planned for this summerPosted 4 days ago
Pompea Giordano
Greece, NY: On February 7, 2017. Predeceased by her husband, Michele. She is survived by her son, Vincenzo (Michelle); 3 daughters, Concetta Giordano, Angela (Tony) Grugnale, Jo Ann Parr; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Rd. (S. of Maiden Lane) on Friday 4-8PM. Prayers Saturday 8:50AM at Funeral Home. Followed by Funeral Mass 9:30AM at Our Mother of Sorrows Church (Mt. Read Blvd. at Latta Rd.). Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to the American Heart Assoc. of Rochester.
