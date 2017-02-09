Home   >   Obituaries   >   Pompea Giordano

Pompea Giordano

By on February 9, 2017

Greece, NY: On February 7, 2017. Predeceased by her husband, Michele. She is survived by her son, Vincenzo (Michelle); 3 daughters, Concetta Giordano, Angela (Tony) Grugnale, Jo Ann Parr; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Friends may at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Rd. (S. of Maiden Lane) on Friday 4-8PM. Prayers Saturday 8:50AM at Funeral Home. Followed by Funeral Mass 9:30AM at Our Mother of Sorrows Church (Mt. Read Blvd. at Latta Rd.). Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to the American Heart Assoc. of Rochester.

