Josephine (Barber) Lusk

Holley: Died peacefully on February 7, 2017.

Surviving are Fred Lusk III (Terry) of New Mexico, and David Lusk (Pamela) of Albion, four grandchildren, Jason Lusk, Jaclyn (Sal) Villa, Peter Lusk (Sarah) Courtney Lusk; and a sister Antionette Barber. She enjoyed a special relationship with her nephew and niece Michael and Toni Barber, and her great niece Jenna Barber.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 State Route 31, Holley, on Sunday, February 12th from 1:00-4:00pm. Josephine’s Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Holley at 10:00am. Interment will take place in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Albion.

Memorial contributions in Josephine’s name may be made to Hospice of Orleans, P.O. Box 489 Albion, NY 14411.

