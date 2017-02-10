Richard Samuel Pouliot

Pouliot, Richard Samuel, of Kendall and Lakeland, Florida, passed away on his 72nd birthday on January 5, 2017, after battling an auto-immune disease of the pancreas.

Rick and his family lived in Kendall for 36 years. He attended Kendall United Methodist Church, active in the Men’s group and helped with church maintenance. He helped found the Orleans County Habitat for Humanity, was a long time member and past president. In Florida, he was a Board Member of the Lakeland Side Hills Estates.

Caring for his family, home and garden were on the top of his priority list. Richard also enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends.

He was predeceased by his mother and stepfather Bruna and Anthony Tsongas of Canada.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Sharon (Bovanizer). Daughters, Michelle (Daniel) McCaslin of Lakeland, FL and Jenifer Pouliot of Brockport. Grandchildren, Katlynn Sobolewki, Delana and Michael McCaslin. Sisters Geraldine Frank and Vicki Ann Hedge, both of Canada. Along with many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews that are mostly from the Niagara Falls area.

A Memorial Service was held in his honor at Lakeside Hills Estates in Lakeland, Florida.