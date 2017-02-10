- Resurfacing of Lake Ontario State Parkway planned for this summerPosted 5 days ago
William L. Richardson
Hilton: Suddenly Feb. 8, 2017. William Richardson, 86. Survived by his wife, Gladys; his children, Christine Harris, Michele (Eric) Duckworth, Deborah (Joseph) Sliva and Douglas (Cindy) Weaver; his sisters, Dorothy Pogoda, Barbara Beckman, Virginia Banks and Carol (Ronald) Chatterton; his brothers, Donald and Thomas (Maureen) Richardson; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was a Korean War Veteran.
No prior calling. Friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass, SAT. Feb. 11 at 10 AM at St. Leo the Great Church, Lake Ave., Hilton. Those wishing may contribute to American Diabetes Association in his memory.
