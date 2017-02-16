- Brockport, Byron-Bergen win Section V wrestling titlesPosted 4 days ago
- Resurfacing of Lake Ontario State Parkway planned for this summerPosted 2 weeks ago
- GCC time capsule seeking submissionsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Rangers hockey wins third straightPosted 2 weeks ago
- Gates Chili Chamber to hold State of the TownsPosted 3 weeks ago
- Holley senior wins football honorsPosted 3 weeks ago
- 2017 Winter Community LinkPosted 4 weeks ago
- Byron-Bergen Bees go global with National Geographic Bee CompetitionsPosted 4 weeks ago
- ESL announces available scholarships to high school seniorsPosted 4 weeks ago
- January-February programs at Riga Recreation CenterPosted 2 months ago
Lucille J. (Kinton) Steeves
Chili: Monday, February 13, 2017 at age 87. Predeceased by her husbands, Dale E. Kinton and John K. Steeves Jr.; Survived by children, Thomas (Catherine) Kinton, Kathryn (Ray) Merz, John (Mary) Kinton, Karen Weathers, Kristin (Charles) Worischeck, Sharon (Ski) Sobolew, Kimberly Kinton, Judith (Charlie) Zettek, Deborah (Bill Codding) Steeves and Kevin (Cherie) Steeves; 22 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Alan (Pam) Warboys of Roswell, NM; sister-in-law, Sally Tesch and nieces and nephews. Lucille devoted many years to foster parenting and continued her thoughtful care for others. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church in Chili.
Friends are invited to her Celebration of Life Service Saturday 4PM at the First Baptist Church in Chili, 3182 Chili Ave. Rochester, NY 14624. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Church.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login