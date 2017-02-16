Lucille J. (Kinton) Steeves

Chili: Monday, February 13, 2017 at age 87. Predeceased by her husbands, Dale E. Kinton and John K. Steeves Jr.; Survived by children, Thomas (Catherine) Kinton, Kathryn (Ray) Merz, John (Mary) Kinton, Karen Weathers, Kristin (Charles) Worischeck, Sharon (Ski) Sobolew, Kimberly Kinton, Judith (Charlie) Zettek, Deborah (Bill Codding) Steeves and Kevin (Cherie) Steeves; 22 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Alan (Pam) Warboys of Roswell, NM; sister-in-law, Sally Tesch and nieces and nephews. Lucille devoted many years to foster parenting and continued her thoughtful care for others. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church in Chili.

Friends are invited to her Celebration of Life Service Saturday 4PM at the First Baptist Church in Chili, 3182 Chili Ave. Rochester, NY 14624. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Church.