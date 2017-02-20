- Genesee Country Village & Museum 2017 event calendarPosted 1 day ago
Barry J. Castrechino
FL./Albion: Age 73, February 14, 2017. Survived by wife of 45 years, Karen; children Michael (Ann), Donna (Bill) Johnson, Joanne Castrechino, Barry E. (Ann), Brian (Tracie); step-children Raymond Keenan, Patricia (Jim) Peters; 16 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brothers Carl, Kenny; sisters Midge VanName, Claudette Morris; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 21 W. Ave. Albion, Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 where his Funeral Service will be held Friday at 11am. Burial in Mt. Albion Cemetery. Memorials to American Cancer Society. To share a special memory of Barry, please visit www.christophermitchell.com.
