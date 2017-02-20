Greece: Feb. 15, 2017, Carol B. Hart, 84. Survived by her spouse, Linda Lemcke Armstrong; her children, Janet (Mark) Govoni, Karen Hart, Stacy (Stuart) Gale, and Heath (Danielle) Armstrong; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. Carol was predeceased by her daughter, Deborah; and grandson, Michael Klein. She was an Army Korean War Veteran.

No prior calling. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on SUN., Feb. 26 at 1:30 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton, after which a Memorial Reception will be held from 3-6 PM at Greece Canal Park-Millennium Lodge, 241 Elmgrove Rd. Those wishing may contribute to Kathleen A. Tenny Animal Shelter, 62 Gorton Ave., Hilton, NY 14468.