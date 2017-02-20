Donovan A. “Bus” Dunn

Brockport: Donovan passed away peacefully on February 14, 2017. Survived by his loving family: his wife Joann (Keable) Dunn, his son Michael (Wendy) Dunn and grandson Nathan Dunn, his sisters Margaret Price, Sally (John) Miller, Barbara (Theodore) Way, his sisters-in-law Janice Wilson and Dorothy Keable, nieces and nephews.

Donovan loved his family, the outdoors, politics and serving God. Donovan joined the Navy and attended basic training at Sampson Naval Training Station. He worked at General Electric and later Prudential Life Insurance Company.

Calling hours will be Sunday 2-5 PM at Fowler Funeral Home, 340 West Ave., Brockport. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10 AM at Church of the Nativity, 152 Main St., Brockport, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Church of the Nativity or the Kidney Foundation.