Kathi W. Engle

Greece: Peacefully on February 16, 2017 age 56. Survived by her husband, Howard; children, Jamie (Susanna) Engle & Courtney (Frederick) Jones; brothers, Timothy (Deborah), Bryan (Tina) & Randy (Maureen) Wallenhorst; sister, Sherri Hill; mother-in-law, Betty Engle; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wendy (Robert) Brown, Deborah (Bill) Swinyer & Linda Kempton; grandchildren, Zoe Engle & Brandon Jones; & several nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Kathi’s Life at Deerfield Country Club, Saturday, Feb. 25, 4-8 PM. Those wishing may donate to Journey Home, 994 Long Pond Rd., Rochester, NY 14626 in Kathi’s memory.