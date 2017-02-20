- Genesee Country Village & Museum 2017 event calendarPosted 1 day ago
Martin B. “Pooch” Cunningham
Spencerport: August 11, 1931- February 18, 2017. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Beverly (Reitz) Cunningham; sons, Mark (Ken Satsky) Cunningham & Kenneth (Sonia) Cunningham; grandchildren, Lauren (Brandon) Doss, Corey, Collin & Brandon; sisters, Beverly (Bob) Kelley & Doris Hall; brother, Gerald Cunningham; many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends, especially, Pam Gilbert & Leslie Lemons. He is predeceased by his parents, Martin & Laura Cunningham; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Kenneth & Arietta Reitz; brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Kenneth & Jean Reitz; grandparents, Nelson & Agnes Reynolds; many loving aunts & uncles.
Martin was a Korean Conflict Veteran, serving in the US Army. He retired as a Head Mechanic at Spencerport Schools, was a retired Ogden Policeman and also worked at Walker Brothers Funeral Home. He was a volunteer with the Spencerport Volunteer Firemens, Spencerport Village Trustee, Spencerport Zoning Board and Gates-Spencerport Volunteer Ambulance.
Martin’s visitation will be held 4-7PM on Tuesday, February 21 at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11AM on Wednesday, February 22 at St.John the Evangelist Church, 55 Martha Street in Spencerport. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. Donations may be sent to the Spencerport Volunteer Firemens, 175 Lyell Ave, Spencerport, NY 14559 or Gates-Spencerport.
