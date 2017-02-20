Wanda M. (VanOrden) Geisler

Hilton: Feb. 17, 2017. Wanda Geisler, 95. Survived by her children, Deborah (John) Buckner, Van (Nancy) Geisler; 3 grandchildren, Traci (Chad) Fagan, Starann (Christopher) Dowling, Tina (Scott) Ingham; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-granddaughters; several nieces & nephews, including, Wallace VanOrden.

Friends are invited to call Tuesday, 4-7 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton, where a Service will be held at 7 after calling. Interment Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to Parma-Hilton Historical Society in Wanda’s memory.