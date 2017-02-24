David F. Wicks

Churchville: Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at age 72. Survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Peggy; daughter, Jessica (Erik) Will; stepson, Marc (Lorraine) Hillman; 5 grandchildren, Brandon, Brittany, Emma, Julia & Ella; brothers, Thomas (Barbara) & Carlton (Jean) Wicks; sister, Jane (Robert) SanFilippo; his sister-in-law, Janet Handy; brothers-in-law, David (Brenda) Dermody, George (Ellen) Dermody; many nieces & nephews.

David is a 30-year retiree of GM. He loved camping, sitting on his front porch with neighbors, and above all, spending time with his family.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Friday, 4-7 PM. Funeral Mass, Saturday, 10:30 AM in St. Christopher’s Church, 3350 Union St., N. Chili, NY 14514. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hildebrandt (Lifetime Care) Hospice, 3111 Winton Rd. S., Rochester, NY 14623, or to St. Christopher’s Church.