- Genesee Country Village & Museum 2017 event calendarPosted 5 days ago
- Buy and sell at the Hilton Community Indoor Flea MarketPosted 5 days ago
- Save the date for Kendall’s “Community Read” eventPosted 5 days ago
- Brockport, Byron-Bergen win Section V wrestling titlesPosted 2 weeks ago
- Resurfacing of Lake Ontario State Parkway planned for this summerPosted 3 weeks ago
- GCC time capsule seeking submissionsPosted 3 weeks ago
- Rangers hockey wins third straightPosted 3 weeks ago
- Gates Chili Chamber to hold State of the TownsPosted 4 weeks ago
David F. Wicks
Churchville: Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at age 72. Survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Peggy; daughter, Jessica (Erik) Will; stepson, Marc (Lorraine) Hillman; 5 grandchildren, Brandon, Brittany, Emma, Julia & Ella; brothers, Thomas (Barbara) & Carlton (Jean) Wicks; sister, Jane (Robert) SanFilippo; his sister-in-law, Janet Handy; brothers-in-law, David (Brenda) Dermody, George (Ellen) Dermody; many nieces & nephews.
David is a 30-year retiree of GM. He loved camping, sitting on his front porch with neighbors, and above all, spending time with his family.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Friday, 4-7 PM. Funeral Mass, Saturday, 10:30 AM in St. Christopher’s Church, 3350 Union St., N. Chili, NY 14514. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hildebrandt (Lifetime Care) Hospice, 3111 Winton Rd. S., Rochester, NY 14623, or to St. Christopher’s Church.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login