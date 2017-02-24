Norbert F. Metzger

Hilton: Died peacefully surrounded by his family on February 21, 2017. Predeceased by his wife, Gertrude (Frank) Metzger, son, Daniel Metzger. Norbert is survived by his loving children, Douglas (Debra A.) Metzger, Kevin (Rebecca C.) Metzger, Debra L. Metzger; grandchildren, Heidi (Paul) Stoller, Jessica (Matt) Nordhausen, Michael (Brittany) Metzger; great grandchildren, Ashley (CJ) Fallato, Parker & Bailey Nordhausen; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Norbert retired after 37 years at Eastman Kodak. To light a candle of remembrance, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Norbert’s visitation will be on Friday, February 24 from 4-8 pm at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 25 at 11 am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 55 Martha St. Spencerport. Interment in St John’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association , 435 E. Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14620 in Norbert’s memory.