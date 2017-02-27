Doris A. (Jones) Schmidt

Brockport: Doris Schmidt cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher and friend moved on to that better place February 22, 2017 at age 95. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Schmidt, 2003 and leaves behind to honor her memory her son, Douglas (Louise) Schmidt; daughters, Donna (John) Alberghini and Anita Schmidt (Scott Rankins); grandchildren, Charles (Amanda) Schmidt, Elona Fish, Mathew Schmidt, Jeffrey (Diana) Alberghini and Mark Alberghini (Janice Partlow); great-granddaughters, Makayla Mosca-Schmidt and Tahlia Fish; grand puppies, Ike & Gertrude Rankins, Max Schmidt, Chad Olson-Schmidt, Sebastian Alberghini and grand kitty, Selina Alberghini-Partlow.

Doris helped to shape and nurture two generations of children in addition to her own. Also she was a fabulous cook, gardener, sportswoman, musician (playing the organ for local churches and piano to delight her kindergarteners), an active church member (long-time choir member, past Sunday school teacher and Superintendent) Her most recent church membership was the Brockport United Methodist Church.

Above all she was a loving and kind spirit who made our small section of the world a better place. We will miss her and treasure her memory.

Friends are invited to call SAT. March 4th from 2-4 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton where a Memorial Service will be held at 4 PM. Private interment, Garland Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing may contribute to the Alzheimer’s Association of Rochester or Golisano Children’s Hospital in Doris’ memory.