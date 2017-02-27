- 2017 First Responder TributePosted 13 hours ago
Elizabeth M. Meleca
Chili: Thursday, February 23, 2017. Predeceased by her loving husband, Frank Sr. Liz was a loving and devoted mother to Frank Jr. and Sharon Meleca, John Meleca, Michael and Darlene Meleca, Phyllis and Guy Kalpin, Richard Meleca, Lisa and Michael Pontera; 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; loving sisters, Jeanette Mazzeo and Rose Muoio; brother, Joseph and Bonnie Mazzeo; brother-in-law, Tom and Sandy Meleca; sisters-in-law, Albina Jarvis and Angela Cataldi; and many loving relatives and friends. Having her house filled with family and friends is what made Liz the happiest.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Monday, 4-7. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, 11 AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment, St. Pius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Pius Tenth Church (Building Fund) or Hope Hall.
