Grace A. Stitzer

Brockport/Rochester: Passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 23, 2017, at the age of 91. Predeceased by her parents Aaron and Emma Jane Stitzer; 1 brother and 3 sisters. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews many dear friends and her beloved cat Callie. Grace served God as a Sister of St. Joseph SSJ for many years.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, March 2nd at 9:30 AM in the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 152 Main Street, Brockport. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Fowler Funeral Home, Inc.