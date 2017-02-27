Don't miss
- 2017 First Responder TributePosted 13 hours ago
- Brockport CSD receives universal pre-kindergarten grantPosted 17 hours ago
- Brockport gymnasts rank secondPosted 17 hours ago
- Genesee Country Village & Museum 2017 event calendarPosted 1 week ago
- Buy and sell at the Hilton Community Indoor Flea MarketPosted 1 week ago
- Save the date for Kendall’s “Community Read” eventPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport, Byron-Bergen win Section V wrestling titlesPosted 2 weeks ago
- Resurfacing of Lake Ontario State Parkway planned for this summerPosted 3 weeks ago
- GCC time capsule seeking submissionsPosted 3 weeks ago
Michael J. Koneski
By Admin on February 27, 2017
Brockport: On February 23, 2017, at age 21. He is survived by his mother, Angela; a brother, Cooper & sister, Amanda; grandparents, Michelle & Jim Harden and uncle, Matt (Corie) Harden; cousins and many friends.
Friends may call Monday from 1-4PM and 6-8PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where his Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 11AM. Interment Private. For more info go to burgerfuneralhome.com
You must be logged in to post a comment Login