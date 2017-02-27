Home   >   Obituaries   >   Michael J. Koneski

Michael J. Koneski

By on February 27, 2017

Brockport: On February 23, 2017, at age 21. He is survived by his mother, Angela; a brother, Cooper & sister, Amanda; grandparents, Michelle & Jim Harden and uncle, Matt (Corie) Harden; cousins and many friends.

Friends may call Monday from 1-4PM and 6-8PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where his Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 11AM. Interment Private. For more info go to burgerfuneralhome.com

You must be logged in to post a comment Login