Michael J. Koneski

Brockport: On February 23, 2017, at age 21. He is survived by his mother, Angela; a brother, Cooper & sister, Amanda; grandparents, Michelle & Jim Harden and uncle, Matt (Corie) Harden; cousins and many friends.

Friends may call Monday from 1-4PM and 6-8PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where his Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 11AM. Interment Private. For more info go to burgerfuneralhome.com