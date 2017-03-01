Don't miss
Anne M. (Crellin) Fischer
By Admin on March 1, 2017
Greece: On February 28, 2017. Predeceased by her 1st husband, Charles J.; and son, Robert (Harvey). She is survived by her son, Charles (Cindy); daughter, Anne Fischer & Morley Schoff; 5 grandchildren, Lisa (Joseph) McCarthy, Mary Beth (Robert) Merotta, John, Michael, Matthew (Lori); 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson;
Funeral Mass at 10:30AM at St. John the Evangelist Church (Ridge Road West) on Friday. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Those wishing may make contributions to Hamilton Manor Nursing Home.
