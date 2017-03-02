Betty (Dunne) Stratton

Chili: 91 years, at home. 4/2/1925-2/24/2017. Treasured mom of Sharon Lattimer, Nancy & Ed Eichel, Mike & Margie, Bob, Bill & Dawn; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; nieces and nephews. Mom was an inspiration to all and everyone’s sweetheart. Her motto in life was “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all”. Betty faced adversity in life with integrity, compassion, character, empathy and a sense of humor. Betty Dunne graduated from Thomas Edison School in 1940, Nazareth Academy in 1944, married Walter Stratton on 4/23/1948 and was a 25 year retiree of Delco. Mom’s family was her world. Betty wintered in Florida many years spending time with Mike and Bill and their families. Nancy moved in with Mom, spending 15 months with her providing tender loving care as she neared the end of her life. Mom was never in pain and had a peaceful death.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Friday 5-7PM with a Funeral Service immediately following at 7PM at the Funeral Home. A Celebration of Mom’s life will be held at Valecia’s Restaurant on March 4th from 6-10PM. Interment Creekside Cemetery in Churchville.