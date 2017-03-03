- 2017 First Responder TributePosted 5 days ago
Clarence R. “Sonny” DiCenzo
Chili: Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Johann; his children, Raymond (Susan), Robert (Linda), Renee (Dana) Keaton and Paul Monroe; grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Stephanie, Tiffany, Alyse, Patrick, Jessica and Melanie; sister, Darlene (Walter) Dudziak of Buffalo, NY; and many nieces and nephews. Clarence was a Veteran of the US Navy, a retired Region 4 Materials Engineer for NYS DOT and a driver for the Medical Motor Transportation Service.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Sunday 1-4 PM. Funeral Mass, Monday 9:30 at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment, private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Open Door Mission, 156 N. Plymouth Avenue, Rochester 14614 or a charity of one’s choice.
