Grace H. Ver Wulst

Hilton: March 1, 2017, age 98. Predeceased by her husband, Arthur Ver Wulst and grandson, Bobby Wright. Survived by children, Betty (Robert) Yerico, Helen (Clair) Smith, Mary (Vincent) Guarino, John (Sue) Ver Wulst & Kathleen (Randall) Dalheim; 18 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by 10 brothers and sisters.

Family and friends are invited to call Sunday from 2-5 at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11AM at St. Leo the Great Church. Interment St. John’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Hilton Vol. Ambulance or St. Leo’s Church.