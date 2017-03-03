- 2017 First Responder TributePosted 5 days ago
- Brockport CSD receives universal pre-kindergarten grantPosted 5 days ago
- Brockport gymnasts rank secondPosted 5 days ago
- Genesee Country Village & Museum 2017 event calendarPosted 2 weeks ago
- Buy and sell at the Hilton Community Indoor Flea MarketPosted 2 weeks ago
- Save the date for Kendall’s “Community Read” eventPosted 2 weeks ago
- Brockport, Byron-Bergen win Section V wrestling titlesPosted 3 weeks ago
- Resurfacing of Lake Ontario State Parkway planned for this summerPosted 4 weeks ago
- GCC time capsule seeking submissionsPosted 4 weeks ago
Grace H. Ver Wulst
Hilton: March 1, 2017, age 98. Predeceased by her husband, Arthur Ver Wulst and grandson, Bobby Wright. Survived by children, Betty (Robert) Yerico, Helen (Clair) Smith, Mary (Vincent) Guarino, John (Sue) Ver Wulst & Kathleen (Randall) Dalheim; 18 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by 10 brothers and sisters.
Family and friends are invited to call Sunday from 2-5 at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11AM at St. Leo the Great Church. Interment St. John’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Hilton Vol. Ambulance or St. Leo’s Church.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login